For starters, I want to be clear that I am not downplaying the concerns the COVID-19 shutdown has, and will have, on all aspects of our lives, including economics.

That being said, I take issue with David Bahr's May 6 letter to the editor: Bahr may be well versed in academics and may even have a high IQ. But, in my opinion, his commentary, on many levels, lacks intelligence and substance.

Bahr states: "economic disaster would likely reap greater mortality than the COVID-19 virus ever would (actually, it already has)." Seriously? With the USA having more than 83,000 COVID deaths, would Mr. Bahr care to enlighten us, what facts he has, to show that people have died, deaths will exceed COVID deaths, due to the economic shutdown?

Additionally, after expounding on how our less "population dense" community and mathematically analyzed region might come out of this pandemic, Bahr states ... "it’s clear that COVID-19 presently is not a problem here unless we import it." Hello. Seems to me you just contradicted yourself, professor. What do you think is going to happen when our economy opens back up and our region is inundated with tourists and vacationers? To coin your phrase, “Most fifth graders can answer this question. Can you?"