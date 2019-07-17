Having been born the 11th of 12 children in the early 1950s, I can honestly say we didn't have much. But there was always someone who reached out to us with a helping hand, like the old Immigrant milkman in Joliet, Ill. We couldn't afford much but somehow he found a way to get us the extra milk and items we needed to help us make ends meet. I found out years later he would ask his boss for a discount on the items he would drop off at our house after his route was completed, at least once a week, and would pay for it out of his pocket. He couldn't have been making much.

I truly believe little acts of kindness make all the difference in life. I certainly have not forgotten after 60 plus years that man's kindness. Now, the whole world needs little acts of kindness. Find someone or some organization to help, with little things. Remember, a lot of little people doing little things adds up to big things being done.

I am grateful.