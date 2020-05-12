I would like to address the issue of the many people who believe that staying home is not necessary and that haircuts, golfing, massages and parties are more important than the lives of people we love and know.

I am 11 years old and have grandparents that I love deeply, some of whom are high risk. I believe that my generation would be affected and very saddened if our grandparents were to pass on due to COVID-19 because some people put their pleasure before the lives of the people of the world. If we can hold onto our hats a while longer we may come out of this sooner rather than later. I do know that this will go on for quite a bit longer, but by staying home we are, if not flattening than, at least postponing the curve until our medical professionals can be more prepared to test a larger number of people.

According to the COVID tracking project about 150,000 people in the US are tested each day. Researchers say that number needs to triple before the stay-at-home order can even begin to ease.

I understand how this stay-at-home order affects the millions of people who lost jobs in the U.S. alone and of course the small business owners and employees. We have a creative and cooperative community. Even me and the other kids of Bemidji can help out. Some creative ways for kids to help are: donating basic needs like food and clothing, checking on neighbors, and putting out positive messages in sidewalk chalk, in windows, or by making positive signs. I believe that if kids can do this much, adults can do just as much to help people in need.

The more people who stay home the better this will be. For those of you who are saying that since there have been so few cases of COVID in Beltrami County then the stay at home order is completely pointless, it’s not. The reason why there are so few cases is because of the stay-at-home order, not despite it.

So please, please just stay home and help save some lives. My generation will thank you.