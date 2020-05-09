I'm surprised that a pastor of one of our local churches hasn't written something about this pandemic from a Christian perspective. As a believer and follower of Jesus Christ, I don't think this COVID-19 virus was caused by God, but I believe he has allowed it to continue because of sexual sin, abortion and other grave sins that have continued to destroy us.

As a Roman Catholic, I went to Rome during Pope Francis' declared “Year of Mercy” several years ago. Millions made the pilgrimage to Rome; however, I don't think that was enough to turn the world toward God the Father to beg his forgiveness and show more mercy. The sins of the world seem to have become so bad that the arm of justice has fallen on an unrepentant world.

We as Christians are supposed to preach the gospel to the whole world. Instead of that, we've stayed in our separate churches and bickered about our differences instead of following Jesus' command. I heard a preacher on a secular radio station say the Christians have lingered on the sidelines while the world's sins have increased sevenfold. The early Christians were called “the living stones.” Most Christians today are not distinguishable from the world. I think that God had to stop the world in its tracks to get our attention. The church has been silent too long, not stepping in or speaking out against ungodliness. I was horrified when a famous and well respected lawyer in the United States said that the Ten Commandments were irrelevant in our day and age.

If there is anything good that I see coming out of this pandemic, it is that more people than ever are attending church through streaming services and Masses on their television and other electronic devices. Also, families seem to have melded closer through sheltering in place, and people from all walks of life seem to show more kindness to one another.

Perhaps when we turn our eyes back to God, a vaccine will be found to eradicate this 21st century plague.