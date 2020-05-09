The Public Utilities Commission recently reissued the orders to move forward with Line 3. This is good news at an important time, and I believe it’s time Gov. Walz renewed his commitment to “One Minnesota.”

Minnesota is hurting, and we need something to immediately kick start our economy in these dark times. While reopening more businesses may help, I know for a fact replacing Line 3 would be a huge boost for our economy and so many communities with hotels, restaurants and other businesses in desperate need of customers.

This project is bigger than any stadium we have built. What is even better is that none of $2.6 billion used to replace Line 3 will come from taxpayers. This is something that is completely funded by a private company. Millions of dollars will pour into Minnesota’s economy when this project starts. There are no other projects like this happening in Minnesota that will come close to rivaling this project in its benefits for our state.

We need to build Line 3 for many reasons, including the fact that this will help our economy and put thousands of Minnesotans to work. It will protect our environment and continue to allow Line 3 to provide a reliable source of petroleum to Minnesota. I believe Gov. Walz will do the right thing: hold off on appealing this project, and instead help get its permits completed.