In this time of crisis, I cannot believe that the Bemidji Pioneer continues to publish letters to the editor like what is in (Wednesday's) paper from Patricia Heart. Ms. Heart asks who in the United States government is working for Osama bin Laden, Well Ms. Heart, no one; he is dead. Furthermore, you ask who in the United States government is working for Mahmoud Ahmadinejad; well he has not been leader of Iran since 2013, so again, probably no one.

If you honestly think that people in the United States are working with a dead terrorist and an out of work politician, well, I wish you the best.

Please, Bemidji Pioneer, stop publishing conspiracy theories and unhinged rants with no factual basis, our community needs news and accurate information, not word salad.