I agree with Thomas Jefferson, who said "I ... place economy among the first and most important republican virtues, and public debt as the greatest of the dangers to be feared. To preserve our independence, we must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt. ... I am for a government rigorously frugal and simple."

Who is working for Osama bin Laden inside our government? In the book, "Osama bin Laden: America's Enemy in His Own Words," by Randall Hamud, it states:

"Alongside the mujahideen in Afghanistan, we bled Russia for 10 years until it went bankrupt and was forced to withdraw in defeat ... We are continuing this policy to bleed America to the point of bankruptcy..."

Who is working for Mahmoud Ahmadinejad inside our government? In 2008, he said: "No politician can be found in the U.S. who is capable of saving the U.S. economy from this move toward the valley of downfall."

For years, embarrassing "pork spending" in bills has caused me to believe that America is intentionally being spent into bankruptcy. The current propagandized virus (which has killed fewer people than has seasonal flu) is being used to the same end. It seems to me that the globalists are speeding up their agenda.

Can we really do nothing about it?

I wish we could start over with the original Constitution and the few people and offices it designates. All new people and no lobbies.