Several years past we would hire someone to spray our homes for spiders. After deciding it probably was not the best for the environment, we looked for another solution. We found one that has worked very well.

The formula is very simple: ½ cup of pure peppermint, 1 cup of vinegar and 1 gallon of water. We spray the mixture on the ground and bottom wall of the house. The spiders will not cross it. If needed it can be done a couple of times a summer. It also works on boats and boat lifts. You may need to do it more often on those items as it can wash off.

The key is the peppermint.