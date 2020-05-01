Line 3 has been going through approvals for five years. It is beyond time to approve it. It is by far the most studied infrastructure project in the history of our state. Not to mention that almost everything we do in this world requires petroleum in some form.

This project would also bring millions of dollars to cities in northern Minnesota who are facing challenges from COVID-19 and our struggling agriculture economy.

From the wages of those working on the line, to buying things in stores and renting hotel rooms, this project would provide a much-needed influx of spending in northern Minnesota.

Line 3 has also been proven safe over and over. Pipelines are a safer mode of transportation than rail and truck, this is a fact. When I see the oil tankers going by rail, I am fearful that a disaster can happen.

We won't be stopping the usage of oil any time soon, also an important fact. Line 3 supplies a majority of the oil used in Minnesota’s refineries. Minnesota needs Line 3 and we need the agencies to approve its permits.