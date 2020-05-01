I write to thank friends and neighbors of House District 5A for your efforts in holding down the number of cases we are seeing of this new coronavirus called COVID-19. It takes all of us to keep our distance, to the best of our ability, in order to keep from overwhelming our healthcare system and putting our healthcare workers at additional risk. We can see and learn from the Minnesota pork and turkey processing facilities just how quickly this virus can spread in close quarters.
Now, as we move to reopen businesses in Minnesota, we must continue our efforts to avoid close contact when out in public. It’s still OK to be Minnesota friendly, just do it from six feet away. We have done the right thing in trying to protect our elders from this new virus, and I ask you to remain vigilant in this effort. I wish good health to all of you and your families.
John Persell, Bemidji, is Minnesota House District 5A representative.