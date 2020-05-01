The churches of Bemidji are grateful for those serving on the front lines during this time of crisis. Whether medical professionals, law enforcement, or those working to provide essential services and resources to our community, we are grateful for your service and thankful to God for you.

We encourage each individual to pray for God’s continued protection of the Bemidji area and Beltrami and surrounding counties. Pray for those serving on the front lines, those who have lost their jobs, and those whose businesses are at risk. Serve and help wherever possible without putting yourself or others at risk.

We serve a God of hope who was not taken by surprise by this pandemic. We believe the gospel of Jesus Christ is a message of hope that transcends current events, that God is still in charge of the universe, that He hears our prayers and is ready to help in times of trouble, if we are willing to ask.

And ultimately, beyond the unpleasant realities of suffering and death in this existence, He promises eternal life to those who trust in Him. If you are struggling spiritually or emotionally, we encourage you to contact a local church by phone, text, email, or Facebook. Pastors and congregations would be honored to minister to you. Again, thank you to all who are serving on the front lines.

Rick Weinert, Oak Hills Christian College, Bemidji, on behalf of Net of the North, a network of pastors and ministry leaders serving the greater Bemidji area.