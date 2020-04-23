My compliments to WCCO-TV news on the evening of April 11 about a concerned Gov. Walz issuing an executive order allowing emergency response personnel with a limited supply of personal protective equipment to be made aware of a probable COVID-19 infection situation they were responding to.

The first responders’ union leader responded with an appreciation for the order.

An ACLU leader promptly responded saying there would be minimal chance of the right of privacy loss. No mention of the first responders' right to life.

I think it would be a great idea for some ACLU members to assist the first responders and provide instruction on privacy information in COVID-19 hot spots. Wonder how long it would take to change their song to one with common sense.