The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) held statewide telephone town hall meetings for the Enbridge Line 3 permit review process. The three different sessions were 90 minutes each on April 2, 7 and 9. These public comment periods were extended as a result of COVID-19.

I want to thank the MPCA for hosting the tele-town hall meetings and allowing the public to comment on this important project. Most of the comments that were given were from people in the northern part of the state where this project takes place.

The MPCA is reviewing three permits and one certification: the air quality permit, industrial wastewater permit, construction storm water (to be submitted right before construction starts) and the 401 water quality certification. Enbridge originally applied for these permits in October 2018, and re-filed in November 2019 after the final Environmental Impact Statement was revised.

The MPCA released draft permits and certifications on Feb. 26, 2020. At that time, MPCA proposed to certify the project and issued draft permits and certificates.

Now that the public has had a chance to review and comment on the draft permits, it’s time for the MPCA to move forward with issuance.

Getting the Line 3 construction going this spring will have an economic impact on this part of the state. Thousands of jobs, local tax revenue and local cafes, hotels, restaurants will be busy.

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on local businesses and our economy will need shovel-ready projects like Line 3 replacement to get us back on track.

The last major construction Enbridge completed in Minnesota was in 2008-09 during the recession.

Pipeline transportation of crude oil or natural gas is the safest and most efficient method available. There is and will be a need for these products now and in the future. There are thousands of items made from petroleum to the toothbrush I use every day.

It’s beyond time to replace Line 3 after more than five years of study. I respectfully request MPCA and DNR to finalize the project and issue permits for Line 3 to begin as soon as possible.