What if, on the eve of World War II’s D-Day, the president of the United States withdrew all support to Allied Forces and said, “We won’t be there for you. You are on your own.”

This is what President Trump said to the world and our allies and our American citizens last week when he withdrew funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) at the very peak of its battle against the monstrous foe COVID-19.

The United States now stands alone as the world fights on. The world’s wealthiest and most powerful nation, the leader of the free world, has declared it will not help in the fight.

Where are the other leaders of our democracy? Democrats and Republicans: step up and live up to your parties’ namesakes. We live in a democratic republic.

Since 1948 the WHO has worked to help eliminate smallpox world-wide, eradicate polio, control measles and outbreaks of SARS, H1N1 and Ebola. The United States has been its largest contributor.

And now the U.S. will pull the rug out from under the WHO as it takes on the largest of all virus wars in global history.

Silence is akin to agreement … agreement to abandon the allied fight against COVID-19. Minnesota Congressional representatives: speak up and speak out against this wrong.