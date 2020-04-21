The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has concluded its public comment period for draft permits for the Enbridge Line 3 project and will now be getting ready to issue what should be some of the final permits so that the project can move forward. The comment period, which was originally set for 30 days, but then extended for another week, was a great opportunity for Minnesotans to voice a variety of opinions on the project, many of which made strong arguments for why we must move ahead with permits and get started on the project.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the agency did something different. They held multiple telephone town halls, where hundreds could call in and speak live or leave a recorded message. In addition, the MPCA offered forms on their website for any Minnesotan to leave comments. We've now heard and seen comments from people all over the state explaining why replacing Line 3 is so important and should receive permits: new state-of-the art infrastructure will protect our natural resources, almost any wetland impact will be temporary, the project will have huge economic benefits for our state. The list goes on.

On April 10, the last day of the comment period, Minnesotans for Line 3 submitted over 6,800 comments on behalf of those who supported permitting for the project.

Through public comment periods with the DNR, the PUC, and now the PCA, the people have been heard again and again, and they are still asking for this project.