Thank you, Gov. Walz, for doing your part in keeping us all safe during this COVID-19 flu. However, I realize there is only so much you can do. Fortunately, we have at least a 98% recovery rate from this flu.

Sadly, it seems to be taking our elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. It is never easy to watch a loved one die. Yet dying is a part of living and no one will escape it.

It has been said by you and many others that this is a war we are in. All across this great land we have asked our men and women to stand up and fight for our freedoms in a time of war. We have never told them to stay home. You recently extended our stay-at-home order to May 4. I see your reasoning for it, but I am asking you to end it on May 4 and not a day longer.

This is much bigger than a flu with a 98% recovery rate. This is about our children and grandchildren having a future in America like we were fortunate to grow up in. If we collapse this economy, we will all be held hostage by our own government. Sadly, I think there are those in our government now who would like this. I hope you are not one of them.

This pandemic is not the only threat to our survival. With the collapse of our economy will come many, many more deaths than with COVID-19 flu. I am asking you as my governor to step up in this time of war and be a courageous leader. There is never a good time to send people to war and I too will bear the burden of those we lose. I am asking you to command the brave, the fearless, and the mighty Minnesotans to go into a war where there is a 98% victory.

I don’t think this is too much to ask when you consider all the brave men and women who have died in wars before us to keep our country free, with a much less survival rate. As my part in this war I will help, where I can, and not raise a white flag. As one of the vulnerable at age 64, I say, “let’s march on.”