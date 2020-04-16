For those of us who are strong supporters of the maintenance of replacing the aging Line 3, if anything, the amount of public engagement has been redundant overkill. This project has indeed been put through every test and it has been the most open and easiest project in my memory.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency did the responsible thing and gave more people more access to be able to participate by moving the in-person meetings in tele-town halls. The truth is the Line 3 replacement should have been permitted several years ago. It wasn't, and the delays have been bad for our local communities, and have put our environment at risk.

Now the Public Utilities Commission is saying that because of the pandemic, it has reiterated its position on the need and the route.

The local folks who sell these products are telling the state they need this line, and nothing regarding this current scare changes that at all. We are going to come out of this scare, and the first thing we are going to need is the kind of incredible private investment Enbridge and their contractors will be making in our communities.

It is time for this state to finish its work on this. No more delays.