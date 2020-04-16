As schools and businesses continue to shut down across the state, we are being asked to work, learn, or receive health care from home. But the reality is that thousands of Minnesotans still do not have access to reliable, high-speed broadband internet.

Giving our children a quality education has always been a priority in Minnesota. Now that our children have been asked to stay home from school, we are seeing a digital divide between those who have broadband and those who do not. Some schools are able to deploy distance learning easier than others. Even though students have connectivity at school, some do not have connectivity in their homes or adequate bandwidth to receive and send online curriculum assignments or projects. As a teacher, I understand this. Students without access to quality broadband are at a distinct disadvantage from students who do have access.

This divide is also present in healthcare. Connecting rural hospitals with their patients via tablet or other smart device is next to impossible if the patient does not have access to the high-speed broadband and technology that drives telehealth services. With increased broadband and a robust telehealth program, rural healthcare providers can treat more patients working with specialists in healthcare system hub sites. We’ve been told “stay home if you are sick” (and we should). Broadband would allow you to not only work from home, but receive care from home too.

The current pandemic has proven that broadband is no different than any other basic service that people need. It is an essential part of our daily lives. We need to do everything we can to ensure border-to-border access, including having the Legislature appropriate an additional $30 million in annual funding for the Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program this year.