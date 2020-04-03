I have a totally different view of our situation in contrast to Mark Dickinson’s letter of April 11. His observation that we are overreacting and running scared ignores the worldwide facts about this pandemic. We now lead the world in numbers of cases and deaths. Not an enviable achievement.

Mr. Dickinson implies that social distancing is destroying our way of life in spite of the medical evidence that it is preserving lives. Our health professionals are promoting social distancing as was done 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic

Until we have testing, a therapeutic drug, an antibody inoculation, and ultimately a vaccine, this is our only weapon to deal with this crisis. Sticking our heads in the sand is not the way to deal with this, Mr. Dickinson.

In contrast to the doom and gloom he sees about him in this situation, I see a nation of people with community of spirit who are stepping up to face this challenge. We have not seen such a unification of effort and purpose since World War II. I see examples of this daily from our health care workers, law enforcement, my neighbors and friends. I am proud to put a mask on when I go into public, just to let you know I care about you.

Another great president said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” What memorable quote will history record from our current president?

Let’s pitch in and get this dilemma in hand and then try to regain our lives.