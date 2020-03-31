As trying and hard as it has been to see what happens when our economy is forced to dramatically shut down, one lesson we need to take from this is how important it is to have a way to transition and make change happen in a way that reduces impacts on people.

This reality is just one more reason why we need the Line 3 replacement project as Minnesota moves toward a green energy economy.

We have all watched what happened when bars, restaurants and other businesses were forced to immediate close or dramatically scale back operations.

Imagine what happens if there was not enough fuel for the delivery trucks we depend on each day.

Replacing Line 3 will make sure Minnesota transitions the right way to a greener economy. That’s why we need to make sure this project keeps moving forward.

It will immediately create new jobs. More importantly, it will also protect existing jobs at a time when Minnesota understands, more than ever, how important this is.