I would like to send a huge thank you out to Paul Bunyan Communications. In these unique and serious times, they have stepped up in every way possible for the Red Lake School District.

When we found out that our students may not be back anytime soon, I gave Paul Bunyan a call and asked if they could help in any way. Within minutes we came up with a plan in conjunction with the tribe to place wireless outside of all our major buildings including some community centers. This allows for people who need internet to drive into our parking lots, connect with one click and they have internet access they may not have had before.

This was all accomplished in record speed; for a company going through this crisis just like the rest of us, they have stepped up in a major way to help support our communities. To Paul Bunyan we send you our sincerest thanks. You are truly a company made of community and serving the community.

Kenneth Perreault, Bemidji, is District Technology Coordinator for Red Lake Schools.