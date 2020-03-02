All of Minnesota has been hurt economically by COVID-19.

Yet the pain hits harder in places that were already struggling. In northern Minnesota, we needed help before the virus hit.

Now, we need immediate action. We need people working, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants.

We need Minnesota to move forward with the Line 3 Replacement project.

For the counties and communities along the route, it is the fastest and best way to bring our communities back to life.

According to a UMD study, Line 3 construction would support 2,800 retail/hospitality sector jobs at the bars, restaurants, resorts, and stores that were forced to close.

Line 3 will bring 8,600 jobs and invest more than $2 billion along the route. It would create $162 million in total economic impact from non-local worker spending on meals, lodging and incidentals.

Making sure Line 3 happened was important before the virus hit. Now that we have watched our economy get crushed, Line 3 is even more important. It’s the best way to immediately help this part of Minnesota recover.

It’s one more reason Minnesota needs to move Line 3 forward.