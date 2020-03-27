I have just filled up my car with gas at the Bemidji price of $2.07 per gallon. And I wonder why. My driving takes me through Erskine, where the price is $1.69 per gallon; Fosston, where the price is $1.84 per gallon; and Park Rapids, Grand Rapids and Blackduck, at $1.99 per gallon.

Unheard of, but those all have lower gas prices than Bemidji.

It's a bit far away, but the Twin Cities have gas prices from $1.49 to $1.99 per gallon. It is interesting how we can go 60 miles in any direction except north and see prices drop from a dime to 35 cents or more.

Yes, Bemidji has probably higher real estate taxes than some of the other towns. Yes, there are insurance prices to be concerned. And yes, there is the price of the hired help. But do these factors justify the higher price of gasoline?

I do not believe that it cost 35 cents or more to ship the fuel the additional distance from Erskine to Bemidji. Do we get a better quality fuel than other places? I doubt it.

Please do not be condescending and say "if you do not like the prices, buy your gasoline elsewhere." I've lived in and bought fuel in Bemidji all my life. Just wondering about the prices.