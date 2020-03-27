The business closings and social distancing were not put in place as a cure, but in the hope to slow down the spread of infection.

Currently the U.S. is third behind China and Italy in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide. U.S. hospitals will not have the capacity to care for the critically ill, lacking not only beds and providers but also ventilators for critically ill patients, and the protective gear for health care workers.

Italy's health care system has twice the capacity for beds and providers as the U.S., but their system became overwhelmed.

Equally important is to ensure health care providers will have proper protection from infection to allow them to care for the critically ill. The greater the influx of hospital patients, the greater the danger of infection. Stopping the measures currently in place even before the surge of infection reaches most states (and it will come) will only make both the coronavirus crisis and economic crisis worse.

Why we don't shut everything down for the flu.

Influenza is not a new virus; there is a vaccine for influenza as well as proven treatments. COVID-19 is a new virus for which there is no vaccine or proven treatments. The infection rate for influenza is 1:3 and for COVID-19 is 2:5, which makes it twice as contagious as the flu. Twenty percent of those with COVID-19 are hospitalized, 10 times the number hospitalized for the flu. Those with COVID-19 are hospitalized longer than those who have the flu. COVID-19 is more contagious than the flu. While 8% of the population is infected with influenza yearly, it is estimated that 25-50% up to 80% of the population could contract COVID-19. COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than influenza with 1% of those who have the coronavirus dying, compared with 0.1% of people dying from influenza.

Finally, influenza tends to go away once the weather warms, while COVID-19 has shown to be thriving in warm climates globally.

Compassionate leaders do not put the health of the economy before the health of the people.

The American people deserve better. The American people deserve informed leadership and decisions based on best practices and fact. In this serious public health crisis, let's rely on our public health leaders for factual information and for recommendations based on knowledge and data that have the best chance for keeping the American people safe.