Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bemidji Community Theater has postponed our production of “Treasure Island” until May. We hope we can entertain you at that time.

If you have questions about tickets or future presentation dates, please see our website at bemidjicommunitytheater.org or our Facebook page.

BCT would like to thank our underwriters: Sanford Health, First National Bank, Paul Bunyan Communications, Northwoods Lumber, Bemidji Steel, Northern Rides Auto, NLFX, Anderson Fabrics Factory Outlet and Quilt Shop, Maggert Concrete, GoldPine Home and Region 2 Arts Council.

We would also like to thank the cast and crew for all their hard work, and the Paul Bunyan Playhouse for their understanding and continued support.

And, last but not least, we would like to thank the Bemidji area community for their continuous support for the arts and their patience. We shall see you again soon.

Vicki Stenerson, Bemidji, is president of the Bemidji Community Theater board of directors.