Can we take a break from the coronavirus pandemic and look at some other pandemics for a moment? How ’bout we start with these:

Road deaths: 1.3 million per year. 3,287 per day.

Abortion deaths: 652,639 per year. 1,788 per day.

Obesity deaths via heart disease: 598,000 per year.

Deaths related to smoking: 480,000 per year or 1,315 per day, and for every cigarette you smoke, God takes an hour away from your life and gives it to Keith Richards.

Medical malpractice: 345,000 per year. 945 per day. Medical errors are the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. A recent Johns Hopkins study claims more than 250,000 people in the U.S. die every year from medical errors. Other reports claim the numbers to be as high as 440,000. Now there's a pandemic.

Deaths due to unintentional injuries: 146,571 per year.

From 2006-2010, excessive alcohol use in the U.S. accounted for 88,000 deaths per year. We'll leave Keith out of this one.

As of January 2020, there are more than 3.5 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment. A total of 41,400 women died of breast cancer in 2016. A total of 1,735,350 new cancer cases and 609,640 deaths from cancer were projected to occur in the U.S. in 2018.

In 2014, over 93,500 deaths occurred due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Opioids were involved in 47,600 drug overdose deaths in 2017 (67.8% of all drug overdose deaths).

The Centers for Disease Control estimated 80,000 deaths from the common flu in the 2017-18 season.

OK, break’s over. Back to the regularly scheduled coronavirus program. P.S.: Let's not forget, fear is contagious, and from a physics standpoint, the risk to human life from falling coconuts is real. We'll leave Keith out of this one, too.