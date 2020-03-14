I live in Montana, have family throughout Minnesota, and a daughter, son, his wife and my granddaughters in Bemidji. I want to thank you and commend the Pioneer for your recent policy of keeping us, the public, "up to the moment" informed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic -- regardless of any online subscription we may or may not have. Yes, I could simply call the kids, but as you know, kids have their own worries, lives and concerns, and I don't want to add to their or my anxiety.