The economy has been growing for over 10 years making this the longest U.S. expansion ever. Can President Trump claim he deserves all the credit because the economy was “in decay” even though it grew for more than seven years before him?

Economists agree that presidents get too much blame for bad economic results and too much credit for good ones. This expansion is unusual in that economic shocks beyond the control of any president have not interrupted it.

The primary measure of economic performance is the growth rate in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is informative to go back 11 presidential terms to Jimmy Carter as an example of a negative economic image due to economic shocks not of his making. Trump’s growth rates come in seventh out of the last 11 presidential terms -- even Carter had better growth. Why must Trump assert that past policies weren’t smart saying “only I can fix it”?

One falsehood in Trump’s State of the Union address is that past policies had the economy in decline and he has come to the rescue. While it is good that 7 million jobs have been added in three years under Trump, 8 million jobs were added in the three years before him.

Trump tapped into working class resentment after decades of stagnant real wages. He blamed slow and steady growth under Obama promising a “blue collar boom” in its place. GDP growth rates have not been the problem. Worsening pressure on working families comes with growing concentration of income, wealth and power at the top: trends which Trump has worsened, especially through his pro-corporate, pro-rich tax cuts. Trump projected years of growth rates of 4 to 6%, sufficient to close the federal deficit and such a boost to business investment that productivity and wages would skyrocket. None of these promises have come true.

Trump has burdened future generations with trillions more in federal debt in return for only a 1% blip up in 2018 GDP. Trump’s reckless push for fiscal and monetary stimulus leaves us ill-equipped for the next recession. Hopefully the spread of coronavirus will diminish, foremost to minimize the human toll, but also to avoid an economic shock that could cause global recession.

Trump’s policies leave us more vulnerable to a deeper and longer recession when that time comes. It will hurt most the working families he claims to have rescued.