They sold only two “Minnesota Badgers” shirts at Target? Those will be a couple of valuable tees.

The irony is that Ictidomys tridecemlineatus (gophers, which are actually striped ground squirrels) are often a tasty lunch for Taxidea taxus (badgers).

Evan Hazard, Bemidji, is an Emeritus Biology Professor from Bemidji State University.