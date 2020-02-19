Fulton Gallagher’s letter to the editor (Feb. 15) critiquing the Dan Rogers letter on Donald Trump (Feb. 12) used the old adage “If you can’t attack the ideas, attack the individual.” Wow. What a time to use that quote when Trump is the world’s expert in attacking people and downright trying to destroy them.
Fulton also seems to have forgotten Grandma’s old adage “If you can’t say anything nice don’t say anything at all.” Just wonder what, if anything, would come out of Trump’s mouth if he complied with Grandma’s advice?