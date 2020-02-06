I read a letter to the editor (Feb. 12) from a writer in Guthrie who was quite critical of President Trump. Unfortunately, there was nothing new or of importance, being that he attacked President Trump on the same old spurious issues of Mr. Trump as a person. Well, as the old saying goes, if you can’t attack the ideas, attack the individual.

I am not surprised. People who dislike Trump won’t speak of his accomplishments such as wage growth, pulling people out of poverty and supporting projects such as needed pipeline safety improvements in our own backyard. I think that the writer is echoing Rep. Adam Schiff’s diatribes against Mr. Trump.

My conclusion? The writer, in my opinion is nothing more than a mouthpiece.