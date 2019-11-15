National Invasive Species Awareness Week is Feb. 24-28. The purpose is to raise awareness about invasive species and prevent the spread of these organisms. Everyone is affected by invasive species and everyone can help prevent their spread.

So what is an invasive species? Both terrestrial (on land) and aquatic (in water) invasive species are non-native animals, plants or pathogens (cause a disease or illness) that cause harm to the environment, economy or human health. There are many things in Minnesota that are non-native and are not considered invasive. Pheasants are a good example of this. They do some damage to the environment, but benefit the economy, so they do more good than harm in the eyes of humans.

People always mention to me that “animals move invasive organisms around, so why do I have to do all of this prevention work?” When we try to prevent the spread of invasive species, we look at the things we can affect. We also look at the most common ways these invasive organisms move from place to place. The invasive species that do get moved by animals get moved across the street or other short distances, and people are right, we can’t do much about them. People, on the other hand, move invasive species across the county, state, country and even the world. People are the biggest movers of invasive species, so if we can slow or even prevent the spread of invasive species by people then we would not see this rapid expansion of invasive organisms across the state. Their spread would be slow or nonexistent -- zebra mussels would never have made it to North America if it weren’t for humans transporting them in ship ballasts.

This week, and all weeks, please do your part to prevent the spread of invasive species. Do web searches on “how to prevent the spread of invasive species” and learn what you can do.

Bruce Anspach, Bemidji, is the Aquatic Invasive Species Lakes Technician for Beltrami County Environmental Services.