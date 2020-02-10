I have lived in Bemidji for 45 years, and during that time have served on a number of non-profits or committees that raise funds for various causes in our community. One of the things that has always amazed me is how giving this community’s businesses and individuals have been in supporting various non-profits.

We all know we are not the richest county in the state, but we are one of the most giving. The United Way’s recent record-setting fundraising effort is just one indication of this. From the Sanford Health and BSU foundations to the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment and the Boys and Girls Club and many others, our people have always demonstrated that we live in a caring and giving community.

No matter where you stand on the recent Beltrami County Board refugee controversy, I think it needs to be recognized that community giving is the true reflection of who we are.