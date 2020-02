A city as large as Bemidji must have a long-range plan. How long has this treatment plant been anticipated? How much has the city set aside for this treatment plant?

Was the need for this plant known before building the new liquor store? I would like to see a referendum, giving citizens the option to sell the liquor store, and use the proceeds to build a new treatment facility. Adding taxes should be a last resort, after all other options have been explored.