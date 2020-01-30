Immediately after the Women’s March in Bemidji on Jan. 18, a panel discussion” titled “Creating Welcome for Refugees -- What We Need to Know” was held at BSU “hosted by First Lutheran Church Bemidji and CAIR-Minnesota" (Council on American Islamic Relations). This panel included two Beltrami County Commissioners, Reed Olson and Tim Sumner, along with Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of CAIR-MN. CAIR national has chapters all over the U.S.

Do these commissioners and this church leadership know who they are associating themselves with in giving and sharing a platform with CAIR? Obviously not. Here are some disturbing, little-known facts about CAIR.

While CAIR promotes itself as a “Muslim civil rights” organization, the evidence proves it is a Hamas entity. The U.S. designated Hamas (“Islamic Resistance Movement”) a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997. Hamas is a Palestinian wing of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood (MB) movement.

“Among the massive amount of evidence entered into the U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF) trial — the largest Hamas and terrorism financing trial ever successfully prosecuted in U.S. history -- 2008/2009 -- is a volume of evidence which definitively identifies CAIR as an organization established by the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s ‘Palestine Committee’ which is Hamas in America.” CAIR continues to be an unindicted co-conspirator in this case.

CAIR was incorporated in 1994 by leaders (including Nihad Awad, executive director of CAIR national) of the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAP). IAP was listed as one of the Muslim Brotherhood’s organizations in the MB’s “Explanatory Memorandum On the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America, 1991,” entered as evidence in the HLF trial. This document revealed the “role of the Muslim Brother in North America” as, “The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist Process’ … that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and (Allah’s) religion is made victorious over all other religions. ... It is a Muslim’s destiny to perform Jihad and work wherever he is and wherever he lands until the final hour comes..."

Quran 9:20, “Those who believed (Muslims) and emigrated and performed jihad for the sake of Allah with their money and with their lives of the highest degree with Allah, and those are the triumphant.”