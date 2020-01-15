I live in Hubbard County, your neighbor. I was so very ashamed of the folks who voted to reject refugees settling in Beltrami County. I looked at the picture in the paper of all those white faces, and I wondered how many of the residents belong to a church and espouse to be Christians.

I hope this decision is not final. Sadly Beltrami County is the first in the state to vote for this order. I sure hope this is not a trend.

If the commissioners call for a vote on this issue in my county, I shall stand up and speak out against this executive order from President Trump placing the decision in the hands of local government.