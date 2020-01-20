I feel fortunate that I was not able to attend the Beltrami County Commission meeting on Jan. 7. From the Pioneer photo of the group of hostile looking people of our community, I was heartbroken to think we all live in Beltrami County. And then, the vote of 3-2 to not allow refugees to be our friends and neighbors only made matters worse.

If any refugees do wish to come to the north country, are we going to police them, check their papers and documents, and put them on a bus headed back to the Cities where they are warmly welcomed? Whatever happened to Minnesota nice?

I end with this quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.: “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.”

I hope that we can live up to Martin’s dream.