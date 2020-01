My family moved to Bemidji when I was 9. I graduated from Bemidji High School and from Bemidji State College. My husband and I were married at my mother's nursing home on Bemidji Avenue, and we have spent time in town almost every summer since.

But no more. The recent vote against allowing the resettlement of refugees has convinced us that the area is not the warm, generous place we had thought it to be. We will go elsewhere for our summer vacations.