I am pleased with the recent vote by Mr. Gaasvig, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Lucachick on the refugee resettlement issue, and I respect Mr. Olson's and Mr. Sumner's votes, even though I disagree.

I realize a businessman has a lot at stake when they vote on a certain issue. However, I am disappointed in Rep. Ryan Winkler's comments and threats to Beltrami County.

I am not proud to say Mr. Winkler is from Bemidji. As a representative he should have more respect for our commissioners and the process, whether he agrees with the result or not.