We can try to rationalize and put an economic/social spin on the Beltrami County Commissioners’ 3-2 “no to immigrants” vote all we want, but that’s not what drove those people who showed up that night, one even in a MAGA hat. It does not align with the venom so clearly pinching their faces in every photo taken.

Let’s at least not be hypocritical in the assessment of our community: It was a very real racist mob that showed up to attack hypothetical people of color who aren’t even asking to come here, and seeing Commissioner Lucachick’s email calling immigrants “invasive” who “want little to do with our country” and “want their rules put in place (to) remove ours” only confirms this gross bigotry.

Please accept the truth of the vote: Beltrami County is and always has been what it showed itself to be. That there are decent people who live here who are disgusted by this display makes it no less true or, sadly, commonplace.

The scariest monsters in Stephen King novels are always the people. The same is true right here in the Land of 10,000 Hates. It doesn’t have to be a secret or little to be dirty. These are our neighbors, friends and family. This is our world. If we want ever to change that, we need to start with accepting this truth.