It is unfortunate that the refugee issue will instill much hatred and adversity from a large group of individuals. There is an amazing lack of information and insight in these people, and mass quantities of Kool Aid have been consumed.

I just have two issues biting at me daily.

First, Collin Peterson (obviously time to retire, at least from the Democratic Party) was one out of only two Democrats in the U.S. House who voted no to the investigation of the impeachment process and no to the impeachment itself. He has turned pitiful and self serving. “No” from me for future support and votes.

Secondly, the county board (certain members) and the mob of community members vote against possibly humanely providing a safe haven for others without home, community, opportunity. Aren't we lucky we can just take having all that for granted. The picture in the paper was so representative; fear and anger on the faces. Emotions of lacking knowledge and feeling loss of power.

"There but by the grace of God go I."

There is plenty of hate Kool Aid to go around, and many consume mass quantities. That being said, my optimism makes me believe that a little more self reflection, empathy and prayer and a lot less Kool Aid nationally and locally will make all of us proud of who we are and from where we reside. Wake up, Minnesota.