I take a bit of consolation in the phrasing of the editorial cartoon from the Star Tribune (Jan. 10). The “unofficial coldest place in Minnesota,” it says, was the recent -- and now infamous -- Beltrami County Board meeting. My solace? I wasn’t there.

The cartoonist could have indicted all of us, every resident of Beltrami County. He was kind enough to point the finger more narrowly.

I am not proud that I didn’t attend the meeting. I wish I had. But I did not know of the vote, of the opportunity for Beltrami County to signal its willingness to welcome a few refugees, to go on the record that it would accept families fleeing persecution, families torn from their homes by war or the threat of violence maybe, families subject to harm because of their race or religion. Why wouldn’t we welcome these people, the vulnerable, the destitute, the ravaged? Ancient texts remind us of the importance of showing kindness to strangers. Someday we may be a stranger.

Somehow we’ve really messed this up. News reports from around the state and country point to our insensitivity. The vote does not fairly represent our community, I want to tell them. The Beltrami County I know, my adopted home, is a welcoming and compassionate place. We have big hearts: we work hard to be inclusive, to overcome our fears, to build bridges between communities.

I am told it is possible for the board to reconsider its vote at its next meeting. Here’s hoping they do.