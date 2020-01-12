I am writing in response to the previous letters to the editor related to the subject of refugee votes by our county commissioners. First and foremost, when evaluating the state by percent of population enrolled in Medicaid, Beltrami County has the second highest rate of population enrolled in Medicaid at 31.5%. This number was determined by the Minnesota Department of Human Services in 2018. The county commissioners who voted not to allow refugee placement in Beltrami County explained this as a fiscal reasoning of why we (the county) cannot afford this refugee placement.

These commissioners have come under fire by the state’s Democratic Party and its members by threatening to boycott the Bemidji area and other op-eds. This is from the party (not all but the majority of members and leaders) that believes in no borders, no voter ID laws, and anti-ICE. This same party stands for sanctuary cities/counties/states for illegal immigrants and claims to have the higher moral ground on these issues. All the while, accusing anyone who does not agree with them as bigoted, immoral, a hater, and of course a racist.

To all of you who believe this way, please keep boycotting, protesting and shoving your opinions on us, for every time you do another percentage of voters come to our side of these issues. To those commissioners who voted yes on this vote, you will be up for re-election this coming fall and we will remember the public statements from you about those of us who do not agree with you.

I have been a Bemidji resident since 1989, and in my opinion, Bemidji is the greatest place to live and raise a family. I can only hope it stays this way. Let’s have an open discussion of issues and solutions that are based in reality without name calling in a public forum by our Beltrami County public officials.