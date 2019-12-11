I am currently visiting Tucson, Ariz. I stay in touch with Bemidji events by reading the Pioneer online. I was dismayed to read on Jan. 8 that three members of the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners voted to reject resettlement of refugees in Beltrami County.

Before offering criticism of that action, I want to applaud the courage of Commissioners Sumner and Olson in opposing this "Trump-ed” up xenophobia. I also want to offer an apology to the scores of international students and first-generation immigrants in Bemidji for the conduct of those who supported this mean-spirited action.

People from abroad (students, professors, physicians, nurses) enrich this community in many ways, and they deserve far better than the message implicit in the demeanor of many at the meeting: "Foreigners are not welcome to settle in Beltrami County." I reject that sentiment. More importantly, I know that there are thousands of warm hearts and helping hands in Beltrami County ready to welcome and assist refugees displaced from their homelands by violence and oppression.

As for those who urged and cheered the passage of this odious resolution, I offer the following observations taken from a reference which many, if not most of those in attendance at the board meeting, would recognize as having significant moral authority:

"The alien who resides with you shall be to you as a citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself." (Leviticus 19:13).

"Thus says the Lord of Hosts: Render true judgments, show kindness and mercy to one another; do not oppress the widow, the orphan, the alien, or the poor; and do not devise evil in your hearts against one another." (Zechariah 7:9-10).

"Let mutual love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it." (Hebrews 13: 1-2).