Reading all the criticism of Beltrami County’s decision not to accept refugees, I have to agree with Mayor Albrecht when she said that social media is fueling a lot of misinformation. I believe that at least two of the commissioners who voted that Beltrami County not accept refugees did so not because of racism or xenophobia but truly because of the economics.

As recently as last April the financial situation of Beltrami County was extremely serious. The commissioners signed a letter that was sent to the Gov. Walz asking for some help or face not being able to meet the payroll this coming April. Some help did arrive in the amount of $3 million from the Legislature, but that is the amount the county has been spending annually funding foster care placements. The funding of these placements is a significant portion of the budget and what was driving the county toward the fiscal cliff.

That being said, the crowd at the board meeting did appear largely to represent a part of Beltrami County that reinforces the idea that we are all a bunch of narrow minded, xenophobic, racists.

As far as the argument that unless one is Native American, one is descended from immigrants, that is used to justify all immigration is misleading. There is a difference between the immigrants and refugees from previous centuries and now. There was no public assistance and no chain migration back then. Immigrants could be denied entry if it was thought they wouldn’t become what was called “a public charge.” My great grandfather came over, established himself and saved money for my great grandmother and their children to come over — a year and a half later. This was the norm back then.

I also noticed letters criticizing Beltrami County that were coming from Minneapolis. I have to wonder how many of those people are supporting refugees in their neighborhoods and how many of those writing live in neighborhoods inclusive of diversity? Certainly Minneapolis has major problems these people could address before advising Beltrami County.

Yes, Beltrami County is in better financial shape than a year ago but the County Administrator recently described it as “stable” and “not healthy.”