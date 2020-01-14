I have fond memories of Bemidji, a welcoming place when I came here to work for this newspaper, where I told a story of this city’s homeless men and women and their struggles. This community responded not just with discussion, but action.

Now, there’s a shelter that welcomes the homeless on winter nights, some much colder than the one in which I arrived seven winters ago. But those memories of Bemidji as a thoughtful and compassionate place were jarred Jan. 7 as I followed the developments from a packed meeting of the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners.

That board now holds the shameful distinction of being one of the first local governments in the nation to shun people in desperate need — refugees fleeing war and oppression — and it did so with the support of some 200 of you in attendance. At best that means a slight tarnish to my otherwise hopeful image of this community. At worst it means someone who is struggling through a life of violence that most Beltrami County residents could never understand has less hope of escaping their prison of war.

It was the hope this community gave me following the construction of the Wolfe Center that inspired me to continue writing about people oppressed by various systems. Here, it was Native Americans who bore the brunt of poverty and violence that is often exacerbated by people whose ancestors came to this area when the language was Ojibwe, not English. On the U.S.-Mexico border, where I’ve spent much of the last two years, it’s hard-working Mexicans and Central and South Americans who, seeking a better life for themselves and their families, have been turned into scapegoats for all the ills real or perceived that Americans face.

Everywhere, people are being oppressed. This nation was founded on the concept that it is a place for the oppressed to turn, not be turned away from. Tuesday night showed that great and noble American ideal is in decline.

You should not be proud of shunning refugees, and I know many in Bemidji are not. It will not make America great again, as the phrase of the president’s supporters goes, so visible as it was on one man’s hat Tuesday night. Instead, it makes us more isolated, ignorant and small.