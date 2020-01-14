How is it that only ”maga” folks showed up to the Beltrami County board meeting on Tuesday Jan. 7 for the vote on refugee resettlement? Who is responsible for inciting such a mess of misinformation? Someone had to start it all. The meeting sounded like mob rule. How is it the chair of the board, Craig Gaasvig, allowed folks to raise their hands before the board even voted? How do we know if they are all even Beltrami County residents?