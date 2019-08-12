Three Beltrami County commissioners (Jim Lucachick, Richard Anderson and Craig Gaasvig) recently voted no, prohibiting future refugee resettlement, even though refugees have not resettled here nor are there any plans to bring them to Beltrami County.

The vote was symbolic, but the message it sent is huge, revealing fear and ugly racism simmering just below the surface.

How does this image impact Beltrami County as a regional center in northwestern Minnesota? How does it affect the work of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Sanford Health, Bemidji State University and others who represent the area as a thriving community, a great place to live and raise a family? This one vote takes us backwards and headlines around the country cast us in a negative light.

Bemidji's Chamber says we are “Rich in History and Flourishing in Opportunity.” Beltrami County's website says “Living the Dream.” What does Beltrami County really represent?