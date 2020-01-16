Tourism is about to boom. Start building, Beltrami business owners. It doesn't get better than this.

So I'm a racist. I applaud our county's vote to not accept a refugee resettlement hosted by the good old U.S. government. Much like I'm a racist for not wanting to put piranha in my tropical fish tank. Shame on me. You know the tank with a diverse selection of fish that each perform a part taking care of the community.

On the tourism issue, if I was a businessman in Beltrami County I would be building and preparing for a busy season. That vote is the best advertisement our county could ever have. This year will be the best tourism year ever, exceeding everyone's expectations. If you don't like the vote might I suggest vacationing in Minneapolis's Cedar Riverside, Phillips and Elliot Park neighborhoods.

Commissioners Reed Olson and Tim Sumner, if you own an aquarium, put a piranha in it and educate yourself.