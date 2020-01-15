As a lifelong adult resident of Bemidji, I was disappointed in the county’s recent vote to prohibit resettlement of refugees. I understand that our county has social and financial problems, but so do all of the 13 counties that voted yes. What if the thousands of rumored refugees were 50, or a family of five -- perhaps with a relative here, or connections to a local church? Is zero really the only answer?

One commissioner asks for an example of a community of refugees that works. I cite the United States. My own ancestors came to Minnesota from Norway five or six generations ago, poor and unable to speak English; they were the economic refugees of their time. Most of us have similar family sagas. The same commissioner uses the very unfortunate term “invasive” for refugees. If there are any invaders in this story, they are the Euroamericans, including my ancestors, who nearly wiped out native people whose generations go back 500 and more.

Of course, most of our ancestors were not intentionally invaders, but ordinary people trying to make better lives for themselves and their children. The same applies to today’s refugees. Can’t we find a way to make room for a few of them here?

A term I often hear against refugees is they would “change the culture.” From what I have seen in the last few days, we have a culture that is unwelcoming to strangers, slams the door on people in desperate need of help, and lacks basic human decency. That is a culture that needs to be changed.